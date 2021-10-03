Well maintained- 3 bed, 3 bath townhome available. Nicely located, between Black Mountain and Montreat. Mountainbrook Village provides near-by greenways, neighborhood creek, gazebo/picnic area, and waking distance to all the amenities of downtown. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light, easy flowing, comfort. Walk-in closets, adequate storage, single car garage/workshop, and mud & bathroom-laundry area. Mature landscaping, wonderful garden/green space with fenced backyard patio. HOA responsible for exterior home and yard maintenance, for only $150/month. New roof in 2018.
3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $435,000
