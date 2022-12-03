3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $424,900

Brand new construction! Great setting, yet minutes to conveniences. Floor plan flows well with open kitchen, living, and dining areas with plenty of natural light. High-end finishes include custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, soft close doors and drawers, all plywood construction cabinets, under cabinet lighting, and kitchen island. Master bedroom boasts a nice sized walk-in closet and elegant master bathroom with dual vanity and custom tile shower. Neutral colors in the paint and Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring make it easy to decorate. Find plenty of room for enjoying outdoor space on the deck or porch. This is not your average “builder’s grade” home - you will feel the quality. Finished interior pictures are shown as an example from a similar build. Finishes are usually consistent, but may vary depending on product availability. Tax value based on previous vacant land. Well water and city sewer.