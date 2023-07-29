New Construction in Black Mountain! This charming 3 bedroom/2 bath home is one level living. The granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and semi-custom cabinets make a the kitchen a cooks dream. The open living and dining area are great for entertaining. The house is located on a private driveway in Genesis Circle neighborhood, which is close to all downtown Black Mountain and Lake Tomahawk have to offer. This would make a great home for first time home buyer or a second home in the mountains.