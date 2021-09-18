3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $409,000

Back on the market! Newley, constructed home in Black Mountain, built in 2019. Nicely located, near Lake Tomahawk Park, Golf Course and downtown shops & restaurants. 3 bed 2 bath , central air and heat. Large kitchen island. Textured, granite counter tops, with black stainless appliances. Home features open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Split bedrooms. Primary bathroom has floor to ceiling tile, with walk-in shower. Large front driveway. Screened back porch, with fenced yard and side gates. Perfect for pets, family and privacy. Also included with property, are two she-sheds, one is finished and wired for internet.