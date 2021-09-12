3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $400,000

 Skip to main content
MULTIPLE OFFERS HIGHEST AND BEST BY 5 PM ON TUESDAY 27TH. Amazing opportunity to own this Mountain retreat just 5 minutes from Historic Downtown Black Mountain in a quiet community with streams and paved roads. This well maintained home is just waiting for your touches. Private and tucked back into the mountain laurels and rhododendrons with a flat driveway into a two car garage. Home offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level as well as a large open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and accent beams, huge brick fire place, kitchen and dining area. There is a lovely covered deck on the back over looking the treed back yard and a covered front porch perfect for the rocking chairs. Downstairs offers a nice size den, another bedroom, half bath, laundry and garage access. Privacy and mature landscaping sets this home apart.

