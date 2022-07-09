Don't miss the opportunity to purchase the developer's personal townhome that has been gently used over the course of their ownership! Excellent investment potential, as this townhome has short term rental capability. Low HOA fee. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is just a little over a mile from the center of Black Mountain. Quality construction throughout includes "finished on site" oak hardwood floors, 9' ceilings, 42" upper kitchen cabinets, soft close drawers and doors, granite counter tops in kitchen and baths. Tiled showers and baths. Upper level laundry. Private deck off of the living room for relaxing or dining. Large crawlspace for extra storage. Guest parking lot available. All furnishings available to have unit a turn-key vacation rental.
3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $399,000
