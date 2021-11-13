Do you love new and walkable to town? This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is ready for you! One level living on a low maintenance level lot close to downtown Black Mountain and Montreat makes this an easy option for a 2nd home, investment property, vacation rental, or primary residence. Relax in your rocking chairs anytime on this beautiful covered front porch. Inside, the kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, and washer and dryer are ready to go, too! Pull down attic access with tons of storage. Schedule your appointment today!
3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $399,000
