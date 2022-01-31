3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $379,900

Enjoy single story living on a large lot within Black Mountain city limits. This charming 3 bed 2 bath home features nice improvements including all new kitchen appliances and a freshly painted exterior. The interior offers hardwood floors, a large living room with tongue and groove walls, working fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen. Third bedroom can be used as an office with private entry from one car garage. The back of home offers a spacious deck and patio area with level yard. There are plenty of windows in every room to enjoy the expansive lot and winter views. Great location with quick access to town, as well as Veterans Park where there are biking trails, disk golf and hiking paths. Don't miss this opportunity to live in Black Mountain for under $400k.