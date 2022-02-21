3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $375,000

Welcome Home to 70 Tupper Road! Everyone loves one level living in Black Mountain! This adorable cottage has 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms and has been completely updated. Nestled in the Ridgecrest community, this sweet home rests on approximately .19 acres with privacy, fenced back yard, and deck with mountain views. You will love these solid hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, stone vessel sink, recessed lighting, and original solid wood doors & hardware. Make your appointment to see this sweet home! Please submit all offers by 7PM 2/18/22.