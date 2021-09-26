Here is your opportunity to have a one level, site built home on a large lot in Black Mountain under $400k. This charming 3 bed 2 bath ranch style home has so much charm & is just waiting for your touches. The large level lot provides nice big front yard pushing the house back off the road while still offering a lovely private back yard which has a deck & patio area. Inside you'll find hardwood floors with true tongue & groove walls, a large living room with working fireplace. 2 bedrooms including the primary are on the North side of the home and includes a full bathroom with clawfoot tub while the 3rd bedroom (currently being used as an office) is on the other end of the home and includes the laundry area and 2 full bathroom with a standup shower and access to the 1 car garage. the kitchen is just off the entry hall way and has a nice bump out for the dining area. Seller will offer a credit at closing to replace the oven/range due to the crack. Come see this beauty before it's gone.
3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $368,000
