Multiple offers received. Please submit your best and final offer by 5:00pm Sunday January 23rd. Unique opportunity within walking distance to downtown black mountain. This 3 bedroom brick ranch sits on a flat 3/4 of an acre, mostly fenced with a detached oversized 2 car garage which could be converted into a secondary living space, air bnb or investment property. Paved access on a corner lot with mature landscaping and mountain views. The home needs some TLC, updating and it has great bones. The home is currently a part of Faith Community Church and can be sold separately or with the church bringing the total acres to 1.5 acres (MLS# 3818780) with increased opportunities for residential use or re-establish a church. Zoning is R8. Check with zoning but with a zoning change possible use could be nursing facility, office space, childcare facility and more.
3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $340,000
