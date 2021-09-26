Looking to live within walking distance to downtown Black Mountain and wish someone would do all of the usual upgrades for you before you move in? Look no further! This very well maintained 3/1 sits on a beautiful & level 1/4 acre lot just outside of historic downtown Black Mountain with easy access to I-40 for your commutes to both work & adventure. The current owners have cultivated a beautiful garden in their front yard (roses, azaleas, hydrangeas, echinacea, tulips, daffodils & a 30-yr old trumpet vine that attract birds every year), and you'll find plants sprinkled around the entire property. Lounge in the backyard under the shade of mature trees or spend some time working on your passion projects in the utility building while everyone plays nearby - the home is completely fenced for little ones or furry friends. 105 Vance Ave. is move-in ready and comes with a seller warranty. We're ready if you are - don't miss this opportunity to live in one of the most desirable areas in WNC.
3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $319,000
