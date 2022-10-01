 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $315,000

Brand new home, front deck just built, open floor plan, split bedroom, in lovely wooded setting close to Black Mountain. Views of trees from nearly every window. Affordable homes in this kind of location are hard to find! Great transitioning neighborhood where newer homes in the $400K+or- range have been built. This gem is sure to appreciate in value! There are a number of desirable upgrades such as Blink camera system, sheetrock walls, stainless appliances, upgraded kitchen cabinets, range exhaust and counters. Level low maintenance front yard suitable for garden. Woods go up hill behind home offers space for workshop. New tax value next year. Excellent location only 15 min. to Asheville. Under 10 min. to the picturesque Black Mountain, cute shops, walk to Lake Tomahawk, eateries, riverside dog park, farmers market, music venues and community events. All the things small town living embrace with the city of Asheville nearby! Lockbox on back door, park in rear. Please remove shoes.

