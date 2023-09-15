This truly remarkable 185-acre private escape is unlike any other. Build your dream home, equestrian center, livestock farm, or develop a one-of-a-kind retreat. With over 3000' of creek frontage running through the 25+/- acres of cleared land, this property is a blend of pastureland and wooded mountainside. There is potential for development with numerous clearings and 4 septic systems already in place. Features a farmhouse with double fireplace and updated wiring. A large barn sits beside a picturesque pond with a small cabin nearby, and there's a large workshop with power/bathroom. There are trails throughout the wooded forest with endless possibilities for breathtaking, long-range mountain views. Don't miss your chance to make this extraordinary estate your own. NOTE: This 185.49 acres is more or less. Property has access to a spring on neighboring property. Buyer will need to install well or confirm other water source. SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. NO DRIVE-BYS. Contact agent.