 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $290,000

3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $290,000

3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $290,000

Location!! Location!! 3 BR/2 BA desirable Lynx condo with year round views of the Craggy Mountain Range & Winter Views of the Swannanoa Mountain Range. Located across the street from Black Mtn golf course & just minutes from Lake Tomahawk and downtown Black Mountain. Floor plan includes main level bedroom/bath/laundry and 2 BR/1 BA on upper level. Lovely private, screened, back porch. Ownership includes access to Clubhouse & Pool.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics