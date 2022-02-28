3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $290,000

Location!! Location!! 3 BR/2 BA desirable Lynx condo with year round views of the Craggy Mountain Range & Winter Views of the Swannanoa Mountain Range. Located across the street from Black Mtn golf course & just minutes from Lake Tomahawk and downtown Black Mountain. Floor plan includes main level bedroom/bath/laundry and 2 BR/1 BA on upper level. Lovely private, screened, back porch. Ownership includes access to Clubhouse & Pool.