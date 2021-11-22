3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $285,000

Nicely located, 2003 double-wide, with an extra .41 acre lot available. Wonderful southern views of The Blue Ridge Mountain Range of Western North Carolina, and Swannanoa Valley. Extra, corner lot is cleared, easy access, underground utilities available and has a 2 bed septic permit, on file, from 2001. Located outside of Black Mountain City limits. Both properties being sold together, (different pin #'s). New roof added in 2021. Asa Court is a private road. Lot #'s 4 & 5.