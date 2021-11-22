 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $285,000

3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $285,000

3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $285,000

Nicely located, 2003 double-wide, with an extra .41 acre lot available. Wonderful southern views of The Blue Ridge Mountain Range of Western North Carolina, and Swannanoa Valley. Extra, corner lot is cleared, easy access, underground utilities available and has a 2 bed septic permit, on file, from 2001. Located outside of Black Mountain City limits. Both properties being sold together, (different pin #'s). New roof added in 2021. Asa Court is a private road. Lot #'s 4 & 5.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $99,900

3 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $99,900

Multiple offers! Highest and Best due at 11/14/21 at 6 PM. Investors Alert!! All about location and the location of this home is tucked on one…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics