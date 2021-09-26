3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $249,000

I'm just mad about Saffron, she's just mad about me! We call this one Mellow Yellow (Thanks Donovan). A brightly colored 3 bedroom 2 bath, cottage just about a minute off of I-40 in the Ridgecrest area of Buncombe County. Long known as a Summer retreat for those from hotter climates, this is one sweet 1950's home which features, a large dining area and kitchen, laundry and living room and all the bedrooms and baths on one level. Surrounded by green walking paths and rhodedendren that lead to a lush green lawn. There is a back deck and a shed/workshop. There is also a side entrance off of a bedroom in case you just want to get away! Many uses for this lovely spot and there is also a .24 acre lot next door for an additional $35,000. Needs updating, but man what a Classic it could be.