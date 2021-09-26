I'm just mad about Saffron, she's just mad about me! We call this one Mellow Yellow (Thanks Donovan). A brightly colored 3 bedroom 2 bath, cottage just about a minute off of I-40 in the Ridgecrest area of Buncombe County. Long known as a Summer retreat for those from hotter climates, this is one sweet 1950's home which features, a large dining area and kitchen, laundry and living room and all the bedrooms and baths on one level. Surrounded by green walking paths and rhodedendren that lead to a lush green lawn. There is a back deck and a shed/workshop. There is also a side entrance off of a bedroom in case you just want to get away! Many uses for this lovely spot and there is also a .24 acre lot next door for an additional $35,000. Needs updating, but man what a Classic it could be.
3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $249,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Marion man with a long criminal history is now in prison for decades following drug trafficking convictions earlier this summer, authorities…
- Updated
This year’s class of inductees into the McDowell High Athletic Hall of Fame features a little something for just about every sports fan in the…
- Updated
If you are a parent of a McDowell County middle or high school student, most likely you have received several calls in the afternoons announci…
- Updated
From the middle of 2020 through the middle of 2021, Marion’s business community faced unprecedented challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemi…
- Updated
On Tuesday, the McDowell County Health Department reported 43 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and five …
A family is in mourning after a woman was found dead last week and her sister was charged with killing her.
- Updated
Something has got to give.
- Updated
More deaths in McDowell County have been attributed to COVID-19.
- Updated
Crystal Kelly, 38, is an inspiring member of our local community here in McDowell County.
- Updated
On Thursday, Sept. 9, Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina purchased 130 acres along N.C. 80 and Buck Creek in McDowell County, between Mar…