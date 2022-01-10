3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $249,000

Nicely located, 2003 double-wide with an extra (.41 acre lot) available. Investor alert! Would make a great rental. Income producing property, or possible starter home, rent and build. Land has wonderful South facing views of The Blue Ridge Mountain Range and Swannanoa Valley. The corner lot is cleared, very accessible, with underground utilities and has a 2 bed septic permit, on file, from 2001. Rare water hook up already in place. Outside of Black Mountain City limits. Buncombe County zoning. Both properties being sold together, (different pin #'s). Asa Court is a private road. Lot #'s 4 & 5. Vacant lot is addressed 5 Asa Ct. Survey/ plat, septic and water meter info available. New roof in 2021.