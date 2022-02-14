Nicely located, 2003 double-wide with an extra (.41 acre lot) available. Investor alert! Would make a great rental. Income producing property, or possible starter home, rent and build. Land has wonderful South facing views of The Blue Ridge Mountain Range and Swannanoa Valley. The corner lot is cleared, very accessible, with underground utilities and has a 2 bed septic permit, on file, from 2001. Rare water hook up already in place. Outside of Black Mountain City limits. Buncombe County zoning. Both properties being sold together, (different pin #'s). Asa Court is a private road. Lot #'s 4 & 5. Vacant lot is addressed 5 Asa Ct. Survey/ plat, septic and water meter info available. Home needs some TLC, new roof added in 2021.
3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $235,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Marion woman was killed in a single-car wreck on Sugar Hill Road on Tuesday morning, officials said.
- Updated
A former Marion woman was found not guilty on 22 charges of sexual assault against her son during a jury trial in McDowell County Superior Cou…
- Updated
A jail inmate accused of murder has died in custody, the McDowell County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
- Updated
One of Marion’s most beloved restaurants is serving its popular nachos, tacos and quesadillas at a new and bigger location with some added fea…
- Updated
Senior Mason Lamb, the McDowell Titans’ leading scorer, didn’t mark in the scorebook in the Titans’ 58-46 senior-night win against the Erwin W…
- Updated
On Tuesday, McDowell County officials and Duke Energy representatives took part in a groundbreaking ceremony for a new recreation park next to…
- Updated
The North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled a defendant received a fair trial in McDowell County after he was found guilty of felony larceny…
The mayor has invited the town's residents to attend the woman's funeral.
- Updated
Editor’s Note: Ginny Rhodes is the sister of the subject of this story, Whitney Moore.
- Updated
DREXEL — An 8-year-old has died after being hit by a car at his bus stop Thursday morning.