3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $219,000

Nicely located, 2003 double-wide with an extra (.41 acre lot) available. Investor alert! Would make a great rental. Income producing property, or possible starter home, rent and build. Land has wonderful South facing views of The Blue Ridge Mountain Range and Swannanoa Valley. The corner lot is cleared, level, and very accessible, with underground utilities. 2 bed septic permit, on file, from 2001. Rare water tap already in place. Hook up fee required. Outside of Black Mountain City limits. Buncombe County zoning. Both properties being sold together, (different pin #'s). Asa Court is a private road. Lot #'s 4 & 5. Vacant lot is addressed 5 Asa Ct. Survey/ plat, septic and water meter info available. Home needs some TLC, fixer-upper, new roof added in 2021. Also available MLS# 3840015.