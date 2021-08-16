Affordable and updated 3 bedroom home minutes from the heart of downtown Black Mountain! This urban farmstead offers a beautiful garden and chicken coop to create your own in town oasis! Sit a spell on the front porch or work on your next project in the semi finished workshop. 3 Bedroom two bath home with spacious living area. The seller has put much love and elbow grease into this home- Updates include newer metal roof, wood flooring, aluminum siding, and beautiful stonework in the kitchen! Seller to have new mini-split ductless hvac system installed 08/20. 3 minutes from the heart of Black Mtn. and great local spots like the Trail Head. Affordable inventory doesn't hit the market in a location like this very often! Showings start Saturday, schedule yours today!
3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $189,000
