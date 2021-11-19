Adorable cottage with developable acreage and 175 very private mountain-top acres. Perfect for private estate, development, vacation rental resort, or personal/corporate retreat. 4 miles of interior roads lead to multiple homesites that each would make perfect mountain-side retreats. The top boasts a site perfect for a community clubhouse or gathering place. A short drive or hike down the mountain side reveals over 1000' of cascading waterfalls of Sand Branch Creek. 2 developed springs along with a potential lower-pasture area provide opportunity for livestock or area for pond. 20 minutes to blk mtn, 30 minutes to Asheville and the Biltmore House, and 10 miles to Chimney Rock State Park. Property conveys with a 3 bedroom 1 bath house built in 1950. Perfect spot to land while you build the ultimate mountain destination. No drive-bys please as the house currently has tenants. Copy and paste for 360 tour of property:https://view.ricohtours.com/46d3c786-3952-4aa5-96a6-4039dddbc1dd
3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $1,900,000
