3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $1,490,000

This home is a must-see! This truly spectacular home was built to the highest degree of craftsmanship. The peaceful and serene setting along with superior construction make this home one of a kind. Outdoor porches overlooking the beautiful landscaping and stream are breathtaking. A walk down the steps takes you over the creek to everything Christmount has to offer. SHORT-TERM RENTALS ARE ALLOWED! Owners currently run a very successful Airbnb with over 90 5-star reviews and are super hosts! The rental has its own private entrance, porch, bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, laundry area, and living room. Everything in Airbnb conveys! Instant income potential! Main floor has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, living room, dining area, and covered porch. Adjoining basement area could also be used as an Airbnb. It has a full bath and kitchenette with an outside separate entrance. The unfinished area has a full bath installed and could be finished out for a 3rd income-producing property!