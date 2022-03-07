3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $1,250,000

Mountain views and beautiful pastures welcome you into the scenic community of Laurel Ridge. As you enter this gorgeous Arts & Crafts home you will be amazed at the stunning year-round mountain views! Craftsman and artistic details are through-out including several built-in features; Main level living with open floorplan allows you to enjoy the views; Upper level provides 2 guest rooms, full bath with soaker tub and loft/studio; Lower level provides a well equipped studio apartment with exterior entrance making it a fabulous option for short term rental income; Bonus room makes great gym or media room; Entertain on the upper covered deck and unwind watching the sunrise and sunsets from the stone patio below. So many possibilities await you! Please see attachments for detailed home features.