3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $1,199,000

Custom new construction luxury home in beautiful Black Mountain. Currently under construction & set to be completed in the next month or so. Local Builder finishing trim work, black wrought iron handrails & other details. Buyer could still pick out the interior paint colors at this point. Home sits on an oversized flat corner lot w/ over 1/2 an acre offering amazing mountain views. Sit by the fireplace to take in the mountain views. Beautiful stone staircase brings you into the warmth of this large open floor plan home with tons of natural lighting through one of many Marvin premium large windows accenting the black metal light fixtures. Main level has cathedral ceilings as well as the primary suite. Quartz countertops w/ marble backsplash, solid white oak floors throughout & stainless appliances. Some exterior features include quarried stone exterior with board & batten siding, architectural shingles with real copper accents, brick paver driveway to a large 2 car garage, sealed crawl.