Welcome to this beautifully designed home where tranquility meets luxury. Prime location by a beautiful creek, you'll experience the sounds of flowing water from the comfort of your covered decks. The home boasts high-end features & finishes throughout all levels! The lower level of this remarkable home features a fully functional kitchen, living area & bathroom offering endless possibilities for its use as well as totally separate living quarters with another kitchen, living room, bedroom, & bath. This area was previously used as an Airbnb, offering a self-contained space for guests or extended family. Investment opportunity awaits! Seller offering $20k to buyer closing costs or to buy down rate! There is also an additional unfinished space with a bath & plumbed and ready for finish. The Christmont community offers tons of amenities including a community pool, fire pit, miles of hiking trails, ball field, large open area, beautiful creek, community garden, barn, and so much more!