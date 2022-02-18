Imagine living in the trees w/panoramic views of Pisgah National Forest! You'll be in awe as you enter this meticulously styled Arts & Crafts home in eco-sensitive gated community of Creston. Behold its cozy comfort flanked w/ floor to ceiling windows capturing the majestic long range multi-layered mountain views embracing the outdoors! Built on 1.61 private, low maintenance acres this exceptional 3 level home features 3bdrms/3.5Ba w/ master on main & 2 upper level Bdrms . A walk-out lower level houses the office, gym & full bath all facing the mtn views. Red oak floors unify the interior while different ceiling heights & treatments separate areas of the open floor plan. Wood vaulted tray ceilings in the LR & DR enhance views. The kitchen features a brick hearth, island, induction cook top, wall & steam ovens, pantry/laundry rm.The dining porch w/ TN fieldstone has 2 skylights to pull light into the DR. & is connected to large open deck. Come see this perfect tucked away paradise!
3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $1,195,000
