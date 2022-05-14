3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $1,192,500

Incredible light-filled new construction in Black Mountain, just above the B.M. Golf Course and only a few minutes to downtown. This contemporary craftsman home offers expansive winter views, with a treehouse feel and some year-round view windows in the summer. Loaded with upgrades and thoughtful features, including quartzite counters, soft-close cabinets/drawers, KitchenAid appliances with dual fuel range, hardwood floors, lots of skylights, car charging port, heat pump water heater with recirc. pump, whole house generator, internet-accessible security system, Alexa-ready smart light controls, Spectrum cable internet, LP smart siding, and passive radon system. Primary suite on main level with office, walk-in closet, and private deck. Lower level has 2 beds/1 bath, den/tv area, and a bonus/rec room with inside/outside entrances. Buyer option to select a wood-stove or gas fireplace ($6k allowance). Short-term rentals ok.