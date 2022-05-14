Incredible light-filled new construction in Black Mountain, just above the B.M. Golf Course and only a few minutes to downtown. This contemporary craftsman home offers expansive winter views, with a treehouse feel and some year-round view windows in the summer. Loaded with upgrades and thoughtful features, including quartzite counters, soft-close cabinets/drawers, KitchenAid appliances with dual fuel range, hardwood floors, lots of skylights, car charging port, heat pump water heater with recirc. pump, whole house generator, internet-accessible security system, Alexa-ready smart light controls, Spectrum cable internet, LP smart siding, and passive radon system. Primary suite on main level with office, walk-in closet, and private deck. Lower level has 2 beds/1 bath, den/tv area, and a bonus/rec room with inside/outside entrances. Buyer option to select a wood-stove or gas fireplace ($6k allowance). Short-term rentals ok.
3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $1,192,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Jacksonville, Florida, woman was killed in a wreck on U.S. 221 North near the Marion Gas House.
A Marion woman will spend the next four to six years in prison for selling another woman a powerful pill that caused her death, according to c…
According to emergency radio traffic, a single-car wreck occurred on US 70 West near Mackey Apartments at around 9 p.m. on Saturday
A traffic stop in McDowell led to a drug charge against a Morganton man, authorities said Monday.
Jack Wood served McDowell County in so many ways as a law enforcement officer, a county commissioner, an election official, a Shriner and a co…
At the corner of North Main and West Court, you can “elevate” your breakfast and lunch.
A Marion man is charged with a number of crimes, including biting a deputy trying to arrest him, authorities said on Wednesday.
On a beautiful day in May, Spc. Luis Herrera came home to Marion.
A Marion woman faces charges after being found at the scene of a break-in, authorities said Thursday.
McDowell Republicans speak out on Cawthorn. He 'didn’t stay in touch with the people who helped him.'
About a year and a half ago, Madison Cawthorn signs were all over Marion, a community of about 7,700 in one of the easternmost parts of his district. The election results corroborate this: he won McDowell County by 67 percent in the 11th Congressional District runoff, and with nearly 72 percent in the 2020 general election. But if you drive around Marion this week, the only signs you’ll see ...