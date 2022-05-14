 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $1,192,500

3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $1,192,500

Incredible light-filled new construction in Black Mountain, just above the B.M. Golf Course and only a few minutes to downtown. This contemporary craftsman home offers expansive winter views, with a treehouse feel and some year-round view windows in the summer. Loaded with upgrades and thoughtful features, including quartzite counters, soft-close cabinets/drawers, KitchenAid appliances with dual fuel range, hardwood floors, lots of skylights, car charging port, heat pump water heater with recirc. pump, whole house generator, internet-accessible security system, Alexa-ready smart light controls, Spectrum cable internet, LP smart siding, and passive radon system. Primary suite on main level with office, walk-in closet, and private deck. Lower level has 2 beds/1 bath, den/tv area, and a bonus/rec room with inside/outside entrances. Buyer option to select a wood-stove or gas fireplace ($6k allowance). Short-term rentals ok.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McDowell Republicans speak out on Cawthorn. He 'didn’t stay in touch with the people who helped him.'

McDowell Republicans speak out on Cawthorn. He 'didn’t stay in touch with the people who helped him.'

About a year and a half ago, Madison Cawthorn signs were all over Marion, a community of about 7,700 in one of the easternmost parts of his district. The election results corroborate this: he won McDowell County by 67 percent in the 11th Congressional District runoff, and with nearly 72 percent in the 2020 general election. But if you drive around Marion this week, the only signs you’ll see ...