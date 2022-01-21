Truly the best in mountain living & relaxation! Nestled in the mountains in the gated community of Catawba Falls Preserve. Private short range mountain view w/ a creek. Warm yourself from the evening chill wrapped in a blanket, comforted by the light & sounds of the outdoor fireplace. This 4,816 sf, 2.5 story, mountain log home is sure to not disappoint! 2,800 sf 2-story deck for outdoor entertaining. Main level features large MBR w/ french doors that lead to outdoor living area & wood burning FP. Large ensuite bath w/ jacuzzi, double sinks, & custom 6ft rain shower head, heated slate floors, 2 large WI closet. 2nd BR is next to master w/ a full bath. Large gourmet kit w/ top of line appliances, granite counters, high end cabinetry. Great rm w/ vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace. Large laundry area. Bonus room on 3rd floor perfect for game room. Large finished area in lower level w/ 2nd MBR suite, bunk room, wet bar area and movie theater room. Also comes with an additional lot.
3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $1,100,000
