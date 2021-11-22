3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $1,100,000

Pristine newer hybrid Post & Beam Energy Star home on private 4.24 acres w/ spectacular year round wide open views from S-W seen from every room! Lovingly cared for, attention to detail throughout. Two story cathedral ceiling in great room, wood burning stone fireplace, raised hearth. Floor to ceiling windows capture the extraordinary views. Master on main w/ 2 additional bedrooms on the lower level, all with direct access to decks or covered porches facing the mountain views. Library loft area w/ 2 adjoining storage areas totaling 354SF for future studio or office. Generator. Large lower level family room for lots of family fun! Creston is a serene, low density gated mountain community w/50% land in conservation. Community Ctr, Fitness Ctr, pocket parks, hiking trails, Triple Falls Sanctuary, paved roads, high speed internet. Just 20 mins to Black Mtn, 30 mins to Asheville/Lake Lure. Community interest groups w/ lots of fun & involvement. Great for private home or rental investment!