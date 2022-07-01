 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2021-2022 MTCC Honors List Recipients

Congratulations to the following students who made the dean’s, president’s and honors Lists at McDowell Technical Community College during the 2021-2022 academic year (fall and spring semesters):

President’s List

(4.0 Grade Point Average)

Fall 2021

Laura G. Aguirre Salmeron, Marion

Rene J. Alfaro, Nebo

Geretha A. Banks, Marion

Hudson T. Boone, Spruce Pine

Colton P. Boone, Marion

Yvette C. Boone, Marion

Madison R. Brown, Marion

Christopher D. Burleson, Marion

William C. Calhoun, Marion

Emily L. Cannon, Marion

Grecia Carver, Swannanoa

Jocelyn M. Childres, Old Fort

Joshua E. Condrey, Bakersville

Thomas L. Creal, Marion

Emily L. Crisp, Marion

Christopher J. Dellinger, Marion

Preston L. Edwards, Marion

Alekxander R. Gouge, Marion

Camryn P. Gowan, Marion

Ms. Haley B. Grant, Old Fort

Christopher T. Grant, Old Fort

Noah M. Gross, Nebo

Jacob A. Hanlon, Marion

Ms. Rachell L. Harmon, Nebo

Tobias E. Hill, Hendersonville

Bethany L. Hollifield, Marion

Elizabeth S. House, Marion

Tristin J. Huntsinger, Old Fort

McKenize F. Inman, Old Fort

Brady C. Jenkins, Marion

Landry F. Kazee, Marion

Ashley M. Kemmerer, Nebo

Aubrey S. Kuykendall, Marion

Isaac W. Lawing, Marion

Hudson L. Long, Old Fort

William C. Mace, Nebo

Isaac R. Mace, Marion

Ivan A. May, Marion

Brookshire Merritt, Old Fort

Auburn C. Nanney, Marion

Tori M. Ollis, Marion

Mia F. Pace, Marion

Charla M. Parks, Marion

Christopher L. Parks, Marion

Ms. Ansley M. Patrick, Marion

Sammy R. Phillips, Marion

Chloe E. Phillips, Marion

Cade H. Queen, Marion

Rachel N. Ray, Nebo

Jesse H. Rhinecker, Spruce Pine

Brittany Senters, Morganton

Ashley P. Shuping, Morganton

Autumn A. Slone, Marion

Stephanie L. Smith, Marion

Dakota N. Smith, Marion

Joshua T. Smith, Marion

Kayla S. Southern, Marion

Bethany P. Stevens, Old Fort

Manoah M. Suttles, Nebo

Caleb M. Thomas, Marion

Evelyn C. Tomas, Marion

Morgan D. Vess, Marion

Donald J. Vess, Old Fort

Wendy R. Vess, Morganton

Mykenzie P. Wagner, Marion

Chesnee B. Waldroup, Forest City

Daryl T. Ward, Marion

MacKenzie E. Waugh, Marion

Jessica R. Webb, Marion

Noah J. White, Marion

James D. Whitesides, Marion

Felicity S. Wilson, Marion

Cale G. Wolfenbarger, Nebo

Abigail Woodring, Marion

Aiden J. Woodring, Marion

Spring 2022

Perla G. Barriga Lopez, Marion

Olivia C. Bell, Nebo

Colton P. Boone, Marion

Colton M. Bridges, Morganton

Cherie M. Britt, Old Fort

Madison R. Brown, Marion

Stephanie P. Brown, Marion

Lauren R. Buchanan, Marion

Angela Buchanan, Marion

Eden J. Burgin, Old Fort

Christopher D. Burleson, Marion

Shelly N. Burrell, Old Fort

William C. Calhoun, Marion

Emily L. Cannon, Marion

Grecia Carver, Swannanoa

Jocelyn M. Childres, Old Fort

Preston A. Clemons, Old Fort

Sean W. Connor, Marion

Caleb S. Craeton, Nebo

Thomas L. Creal, Marion

Emily L. Crisp, Marion

Scarlett R. Curtis, Nebo

Madison F. Davis, Nebo

Christopher J. Dellinger, Marion

Bianca R. Edwards, Marion

Jadeyn D. Favrot, Fairview

Donovan G. Gaul, Marion

Christian J. Gonzales, Marion

Alekxander R. Gouge, Marion

Camryn P. Gowan, Marion

Ms. Haley B. Grant, Old Fort

Christopher T. Grant, Old Fort

Noah M. Gross, Nebo

Jacob A. Hanlon, Marion

Ms. Rachell L. Harmon, Nebo

Ms. Kimberly G. Hensley, Marion

Morgan F. Hensley, Marion

Tiffany Hollifield, Nebo

Bethany L. Hollifield, Marion

Sierra G. Honeycutt Marion

Cody F. Horney, Marion

Cody N. Hudson, Marion

Mariah D. Hunt, Marion

Tristin J. Huntsinger, Marion

Allissa C. Hutchins, Marion

Brady C. Jenkins, Marion

Gregory S. Johnson, Marion

Julianna Juarez Baez, Marion

Landry F. Kazee, Marion

Ashley M. Kemmerer, Nebo

Hannah E. Killough, Marion

Aubrey S. Kuykendall, Marion

Cadence V. Laurie, Marion

Isaac W. Lawing, Marion

Andrew D. Letterman, Marion

Hudson L. Long, Old Fort

Jessica M. Magallan, Marion

Dylan C. Marrale, Old Fort

Ivan A. May, Marion

Estela B. Mejia Mendoza, Morganton

Brookshire Merritt, Old Fort

Kristina R. Moore, Marion

Taylor F. Morgan, Marion

Tori M. Ollis, Marion

Karsten E. Owensby, Nebo

Christopher L. Parks, Marion

Charla M. Parks, Marion

Saige A. Patterson, Marion

Azalia Z. Patton, Marion

Chloe E. Phillips, Marion

Sammy R. Phillips, Marion

Sara Puentes Bermudez, Marion

Cade H. Queen, Marion

Rachel N. Ray, Nebo

Todd R. Schetter, Old Fort

Stephanie L. Smith, Marion

Marianne M. Smith, Morganton

Kayla S. Southern, Marion

Adam L. Sparks, Spruce Pine

Abby M. Stepp, Old Fort

Caleb M. Thomas, Marion

Zackery B. Thomas, Marion

Donald J. Vess, Old Fort

John W. Vestal, Marion

Daryl T. Ward, Marion

Ms. Sarah E. Washburn, Marion

Bailey G. Webb, Nebo

Jessica R. Webb, Marion

James D. Whitesides, Marion

Ashley N. Williams, Marion

Christine M. Wills, Lake Lure

Felicity S. Wilson, Marion

Cale G. Wolfenbarger, Nebo

Abigail Woodring, Marion

Dean’s list

(3.75-3.99 Grade Point Average)

Fall 2021

Lizbeth Almanza Ramirez, Marion

Sarah M. Anglin, Morganton

Cody M. Boyd, Marion

Joseph S. Davidson, Marion

Cheyenne M. Esque, Nebo

Jocie A. Garland, Nebo

Olivia S. Guy, Bostic

Cody F. Horney, Marion

Carly R. Lyons, Marion

Aubrey A. Matthews, Old Fort

Ethan D. McKinney, Marion

Mason A. McPeters, Marion

Cristian Medrano Rangel, Marion

Esther X. Miller, Old Fort

Jean P. Miniguano, Marion

Manuel A. Ramirez, Morganton

Freddy Rodriguez Ramirez, Marion

Alyssa D. Russell, Nebo

Gabriel I. Sheehan, Marion

Kamden A. Silver, Nebo

Samantha L. Smith, Marion

Michelle L. Williams, Marion

Tayla L. Wood, Marion

Spring 2022

Bradley H. Biddix, Marion

William D. Cable, Marion

Ryan M. Cochran, Marion

Kalib D. Cormican, Nebo

Erika M. Effler, Old Fort

Cheyenne M. Esque, Nebo

Jocie A. Garland, Nebo

Kellen T. Jackson, Old Fort

Carly R. Lyons, Marion

Mason A. McPeters, Marion

Tyler B. Rector, Marion

Jesse H. Rhinecker, Spruce Pine

Hunter L. Sills, Marion

Kamden A. Silve,r Nebo

Dakota N. Smith, Marion

Robert E. Stevens, Marion

Justin R. Stratton, Morganton

Manoah M. Suttles, Nebo

Alyson B. Sword, Marion

Tobias S. Walker, Nebo

Kayla D. Warren, Nebo

Noah J. White, Marion

Honors list

(3.5 to 3.74 Grade Point Average)

Fall 2021

Braedon C. Allison, Old Fort

Brianna S. Bah, Old Fort

Brandon S. Bailey, Old Fort

Camille L. Blake, Nebo

Kerrigan P. Boone, Marion

Matthew F. Bossinger, Marion

Cherie M. Britt, Old Fort

Angela Buchanan, Marion

Carolyn R. Chaffin, Nebo

Weston G. Daniels, Marion

Madison F. Davis, Nebo

Jeffrey R. Duckworth, Morganton

Alexis B. Duncan, Nebo

Carolina P. Gamero, Marion

Makeylia V. Goins, Lawndale

Juanito Gonzalez, Marion

Zachery Griffith, Old Fort

Julianna Juarez Baez, Marion

Nathaniel L. Lee, Morganton

Logan M. Lilly, Marion

Skylar W. Loudermilk, Marion

Makaili N. Marshall, Forest City

Jehosua A. Martinez, Marion

Jackson E. Mills, Marion

Heather W. Moore, Marion

Mitchell L. Neal, Marion

Cori Ogle, Swannanoa

Orla L. Pendley, Spruce Pine

Emma G. Plemmons, Old Fort

Tyler B. Rector, Marion

Jessica M. Singleton, Marion

Nicholas A. Skeens, Marion

LaChanda L. Swofford, Marion

Bailey G. Webb, Nebo

Mr. Brandon J. Wilkerson, Nebo

Christine M. Wills, Lake Lure

Spring 2022

Braedon C. Allison, Old Fort

Lizbeth Almanza Ramirez, Marion

Geretha A. Banks, Marion

Camille L. Blake, Nebo

Collin S. Campbell, Marion

Emma N. Carroll, Marion

Elias B. Crawley, Nebo

Bria L. Crompton, Old Fort

Kaitlyn A. Dehart, Marion

Lindsey K. Freeman, Morganton

Carolina P. Gamero, Marion

Shelby M. Haynes, Marion

Mason A. Kuykendall, Marion

Nathaniel L. Lee, Morganton

Brenda E. Lopez, Marion

Ellie Lor, Hickory

Mirian Magana Ambrocio, Marion

Aubrey A. Matthews, Old Fort

Emma G. Plemmons, Old Fort

Sherry R. Poole, Marion

Gretta L. Sams, Forest City

Rebecca R. Silver, Nebo

Erika Smith, Nebo

Bethany P. Stevens, Old Fort

Wendy R. Vess, Morganton

