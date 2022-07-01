2021-2022 MTCC Honors List Recipients

Congratulations to the following students who made the dean’s, president’s and honors Lists at McDowell Technical Community College during the 2021-2022 academic year (fall and spring semesters):
President’s List
(4.0 Grade Point Average)
Fall 2021
Laura G. Aguirre Salmeron, Marion
Rene J. Alfaro, Nebo
Geretha A. Banks, Marion
Hudson T. Boone, Spruce Pine
Colton P. Boone, Marion
Yvette C. Boone, Marion
Madison R. Brown, Marion
Christopher D. Burleson, Marion
William C. Calhoun, Marion
Emily L. Cannon, Marion
Grecia Carver, Swannanoa
Jocelyn M. Childres, Old Fort
Joshua E. Condrey, Bakersville
Thomas L. Creal, Marion
Emily L. Crisp, Marion
Christopher J. Dellinger, Marion
Preston L. Edwards, Marion
Alekxander R. Gouge, Marion
Camryn P. Gowan, Marion
Ms. Haley B. Grant, Old Fort
Christopher T. Grant, Old Fort
Noah M. Gross, Nebo
Jacob A. Hanlon, Marion
Ms. Rachell L. Harmon, Nebo
Tobias E. Hill, Hendersonville
Bethany L. Hollifield, Marion
Elizabeth S. House, Marion
Tristin J. Huntsinger, Old Fort
McKenize F. Inman, Old Fort
Brady C. Jenkins, Marion
Landry F. Kazee, Marion
Ashley M. Kemmerer, Nebo
Aubrey S. Kuykendall, Marion
Isaac W. Lawing, Marion
Hudson L. Long, Old Fort
William C. Mace, Nebo
Isaac R. Mace, Marion
Ivan A. May, Marion
Brookshire Merritt, Old Fort
Auburn C. Nanney, Marion
Tori M. Ollis, Marion
Mia F. Pace, Marion
Charla M. Parks, Marion
Christopher L. Parks, Marion
Ms. Ansley M. Patrick, Marion
Sammy R. Phillips, Marion
Chloe E. Phillips, Marion
Cade H. Queen, Marion
Rachel N. Ray, Nebo
Jesse H. Rhinecker, Spruce Pine
Brittany Senters, Morganton
Ashley P. Shuping, Morganton
Autumn A. Slone, Marion
Stephanie L. Smith, Marion
Dakota N. Smith, Marion
Joshua T. Smith, Marion
Kayla S. Southern, Marion
Bethany P. Stevens, Old Fort
Manoah M. Suttles, Nebo
Caleb M. Thomas, Marion
Evelyn C. Tomas, Marion
Morgan D. Vess, Marion
Donald J. Vess, Old Fort
Wendy R. Vess, Morganton
Mykenzie P. Wagner, Marion
Chesnee B. Waldroup, Forest City
Daryl T. Ward, Marion
MacKenzie E. Waugh, Marion
Jessica R. Webb, Marion
Noah J. White, Marion
James D. Whitesides, Marion
Felicity S. Wilson, Marion
Cale G. Wolfenbarger, Nebo
Abigail Woodring, Marion
Aiden J. Woodring, Marion
Spring 2022
Perla G. Barriga Lopez, Marion
Olivia C. Bell, Nebo
Colton P. Boone, Marion
Colton M. Bridges, Morganton
Cherie M. Britt, Old Fort
Madison R. Brown, Marion
Stephanie P. Brown, Marion
Lauren R. Buchanan, Marion
Angela Buchanan, Marion
Eden J. Burgin, Old Fort
Christopher D. Burleson, Marion
Shelly N. Burrell, Old Fort
William C. Calhoun, Marion
Emily L. Cannon, Marion
Grecia Carver, Swannanoa
Jocelyn M. Childres, Old Fort
Preston A. Clemons, Old Fort
Sean W. Connor, Marion
Caleb S. Craeton, Nebo
Thomas L. Creal, Marion
Emily L. Crisp, Marion
Scarlett R. Curtis, Nebo
Madison F. Davis, Nebo
Christopher J. Dellinger, Marion
Bianca R. Edwards, Marion
Jadeyn D. Favrot, Fairview
Donovan G. Gaul, Marion
Christian J. Gonzales, Marion
Alekxander R. Gouge, Marion
Camryn P. Gowan, Marion
Ms. Haley B. Grant, Old Fort
Christopher T. Grant, Old Fort
Noah M. Gross, Nebo
Jacob A. Hanlon, Marion
Ms. Rachell L. Harmon, Nebo
Ms. Kimberly G. Hensley, Marion
Morgan F. Hensley, Marion
Tiffany Hollifield, Nebo
Bethany L. Hollifield, Marion
Sierra G. Honeycutt Marion
Cody F. Horney, Marion
Cody N. Hudson, Marion
Mariah D. Hunt, Marion
Tristin J. Huntsinger, Marion
Allissa C. Hutchins, Marion
Brady C. Jenkins, Marion
Gregory S. Johnson, Marion
Julianna Juarez Baez, Marion
Landry F. Kazee, Marion
Ashley M. Kemmerer, Nebo
Hannah E. Killough, Marion
Aubrey S. Kuykendall, Marion
Cadence V. Laurie, Marion
Isaac W. Lawing, Marion
Andrew D. Letterman, Marion
Hudson L. Long, Old Fort
Jessica M. Magallan, Marion
Dylan C. Marrale, Old Fort
Ivan A. May, Marion
Estela B. Mejia Mendoza, Morganton
Brookshire Merritt, Old Fort
Kristina R. Moore, Marion
Taylor F. Morgan, Marion
Tori M. Ollis, Marion
Karsten E. Owensby, Nebo
Christopher L. Parks, Marion
Charla M. Parks, Marion
Saige A. Patterson, Marion
Azalia Z. Patton, Marion
Chloe E. Phillips, Marion
Sammy R. Phillips, Marion
Sara Puentes Bermudez, Marion
Cade H. Queen, Marion
Rachel N. Ray, Nebo
Todd R. Schetter, Old Fort
Stephanie L. Smith, Marion
Marianne M. Smith, Morganton
Kayla S. Southern, Marion
Adam L. Sparks, Spruce Pine
Abby M. Stepp, Old Fort
Caleb M. Thomas, Marion
Zackery B. Thomas, Marion
Donald J. Vess, Old Fort
John W. Vestal, Marion
Daryl T. Ward, Marion
Ms. Sarah E. Washburn, Marion
Bailey G. Webb, Nebo
Jessica R. Webb, Marion
James D. Whitesides, Marion
Ashley N. Williams, Marion
Christine M. Wills, Lake Lure
Felicity S. Wilson, Marion
Cale G. Wolfenbarger, Nebo
Abigail Woodring, Marion
Dean’s list
(3.75-3.99 Grade Point Average)
Fall 2021
Lizbeth Almanza Ramirez, Marion
Sarah M. Anglin, Morganton
Cody M. Boyd, Marion
Joseph S. Davidson, Marion
Cheyenne M. Esque, Nebo
Jocie A. Garland, Nebo
Olivia S. Guy, Bostic
Cody F. Horney, Marion
Carly R. Lyons, Marion
Aubrey A. Matthews, Old Fort
Ethan D. McKinney, Marion
Mason A. McPeters, Marion
Cristian Medrano Rangel, Marion
Esther X. Miller, Old Fort
Jean P. Miniguano, Marion
Manuel A. Ramirez, Morganton
Freddy Rodriguez Ramirez, Marion
Alyssa D. Russell, Nebo
Gabriel I. Sheehan, Marion
Kamden A. Silver, Nebo
Samantha L. Smith, Marion
Michelle L. Williams, Marion
Tayla L. Wood, Marion
Spring 2022
Bradley H. Biddix, Marion
William D. Cable, Marion
Ryan M. Cochran, Marion
Kalib D. Cormican, Nebo
Erika M. Effler, Old Fort
Cheyenne M. Esque, Nebo
Jocie A. Garland, Nebo
Kellen T. Jackson, Old Fort
Carly R. Lyons, Marion
Mason A. McPeters, Marion
Tyler B. Rector, Marion
Jesse H. Rhinecker, Spruce Pine
Hunter L. Sills, Marion
Kamden A. Silve,r Nebo
Dakota N. Smith, Marion
Robert E. Stevens, Marion
Justin R. Stratton, Morganton
Manoah M. Suttles, Nebo
Alyson B. Sword, Marion
Tobias S. Walker, Nebo
Kayla D. Warren, Nebo
Noah J. White, Marion
Honors list
(3.5 to 3.74 Grade Point Average)
Fall 2021
Braedon C. Allison, Old Fort
Brianna S. Bah, Old Fort
Brandon S. Bailey, Old Fort
Camille L. Blake, Nebo
Kerrigan P. Boone, Marion
Matthew F. Bossinger, Marion
Cherie M. Britt, Old Fort
Angela Buchanan, Marion
Carolyn R. Chaffin, Nebo
Weston G. Daniels, Marion
Madison F. Davis, Nebo
Jeffrey R. Duckworth, Morganton
Alexis B. Duncan, Nebo
Carolina P. Gamero, Marion
Makeylia V. Goins, Lawndale
Juanito Gonzalez, Marion
Zachery Griffith, Old Fort
Julianna Juarez Baez, Marion
Nathaniel L. Lee, Morganton
Logan M. Lilly, Marion
Skylar W. Loudermilk, Marion
Makaili N. Marshall, Forest City
Jehosua A. Martinez, Marion
Jackson E. Mills, Marion
Heather W. Moore, Marion
Mitchell L. Neal, Marion
Cori Ogle, Swannanoa
Orla L. Pendley, Spruce Pine
Emma G. Plemmons, Old Fort
Tyler B. Rector, Marion
Jessica M. Singleton, Marion
Nicholas A. Skeens, Marion
LaChanda L. Swofford, Marion
Bailey G. Webb, Nebo
Mr. Brandon J. Wilkerson, Nebo
Christine M. Wills, Lake Lure
Spring 2022
Braedon C. Allison, Old Fort
Lizbeth Almanza Ramirez, Marion
Geretha A. Banks, Marion
Camille L. Blake, Nebo
Collin S. Campbell, Marion
Emma N. Carroll, Marion
Elias B. Crawley, Nebo
Bria L. Crompton, Old Fort
Kaitlyn A. Dehart, Marion
Lindsey K. Freeman, Morganton
Carolina P. Gamero, Marion
Shelby M. Haynes, Marion
Mason A. Kuykendall, Marion
Nathaniel L. Lee, Morganton
Brenda E. Lopez, Marion
Ellie Lor, Hickory
Mirian Magana Ambrocio, Marion
Aubrey A. Matthews, Old Fort
Emma G. Plemmons, Old Fort
Sherry R. Poole, Marion
Gretta L. Sams, Forest City
Rebecca R. Silver, Nebo
Erika Smith, Nebo
Bethany P. Stevens, Old Fort
Wendy R. Vess, Morganton