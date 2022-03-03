Straightforward 2 bedroom 1 bath brick home w/covered back deck on US 221 N. Newer heat pump and roof that is still in good shape. The well pump, cable & supply lines were replaced last summer. Most of the kitchen cabinets have been removed & there are no existing appliances. One car garage w/electric & attached lean-to shed. With an investment of a little love & hard work, this home has potential to be a very sweet abode.
2 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $89,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The contractor working on a $12.3 million project to replace the bridge on Sugar Hill Road over Interstate 40 in McDowell County has been foun…
- Updated
Some of Marion’s favorite food and drink establishments are teaming up to provide some much needed “manna” for a police officer seriously inju…
- Updated
UPDATE: The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said on March 2, 2022 the person reported missing had been located.
At 7:15 a.m. on the last day of his shift, Capt. Donnie Tipton of McDowell EMS signed off into retirement after serving 30 years as a paramedic.
- Updated
One of McDowell County’s lesser known but much loved restaurants is undergoing changes.
- Updated
Two people face charges following a break-in, authorities said Monday.
- Updated
A Marion faces charges after two local residents reported carjacking attempts, authorities said Thursday.
- Updated
Nine months ago, the McDowell Titans baseball team completed an incredible journey that included its first conference championship in two deca…
- Updated
A McDowell County teacher has been reinstated to teach at another school after an investigation into a racial slur in the classroom that was v…
- Updated
Firefighters were busy Tuesday night battling a blaze that caused considerable damage to a new house in the West Marion area.