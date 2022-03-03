 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $89,000

Straightforward 2 bedroom 1 bath brick home w/covered back deck on US 221 N. Newer heat pump and roof that is still in good shape. The well pump, cable & supply lines were replaced last summer. Most of the kitchen cabinets have been removed & there are no existing appliances. One car garage w/electric & attached lean-to shed. With an investment of a little love & hard work, this home has potential to be a very sweet abode.

