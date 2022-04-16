2 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $420,000

This genuine log cabin in the hills of western North Carolina is sitting on over five and a half acres of gently sloping land. A two bed/two bath home, it features a two-car garage w/workshop and apartment potential above, plus an RV bay and hookups for a second RV Built in 2016 from 6x8 inch D-style white pine logs featuring a double tongue & groove where they stack together, this cozy cabin includes a gas fireplace, wood floors from reclaimed lumber, an open floorplan, a large, extra-wide garage with a workshop and RV bay alongside. The home was finished inside by the capable and caring hands of the owners. Scroll through the photos - look at the incredible floor made from reclaimed wood which was fed through a shaper to create strong tongue & groove edge joints. The wood ceiling was finished on sawhorses, sanded between coats of satin urethane for a better, smoother result. The vanities were custom crafted by the owner, and several more thoughtful features compliment this beautiful home - like an additional garage door between the garage and the workshop, extra insulation in the attic space, concrete poured under the covered back porch, as well as between the house and garage, leaf guards on the gutters...so many nice finishing touches! This genuine log cabin features a split floorplan with two bedrooms on opposite sides of the great room. The kitchen offers ceramic tile flooring with a custom-built island, a smooth-top range, laminate counter tops, and large side-by-side refrigerator, plus you'll find plenty of cabinetry, including a built-in pantry. Between the kitchen and laundry room are sliding doors to a covered back porch with a view of natural foliage as it meets Cherry Creek that empties into a pond downstream. Outside you'll enjoy the 'elbow room' that 5.64 acres create; the home is private, set well off the road, and it's been well maintained. There's plenty of land for gardening, play, or just space. Use the upstairs area above the garage for a potential apartment or game room, maybe an office - more indoor space you can use anyway you like! Being located in the foothills offers easy, practical living - this one's just a fifteen-minute drive into town. Hearthstone Ridge is quiet - five and a half miles north of the county seat of Rutherfordton - and with low dues of only $435/yr, the gated community offers security and peace of mind. There's so much convenience, ease of access, clean air and water... all waiting for you!