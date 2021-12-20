Large 2BR with additional office/flex room w/over 6 acres (to be surveyed out of larger parcel). Only 15 minutes to conveniences & I-40. Quality built 2-year old Schumacher home in extremely private wooded setting! This fine home is like new and comes w/the original transferable 10 year Schumacher Homes warranty. Home features a very comfortable open floor plan w/9' ceilings. Upgraded kitchen features quartz counters, birch cabinets, Frigidaire Gallery appliances, 5-burner gas range, and island w/breakfast bar. Kitchen opens into dining area & Great Room w/gas-log fireplace. Recessed lighting. Primary BR w/door to covered porch area that is rated for a hot tub. Den/office. Expanded laundry room. Extra wide 4' hallway. Back deck. Detached 2-car garage. Efficient gas pack HVAC. This a wonderful home that deserves your consideration. There is access to a private picnic area on and w/access to Cove Creek (see photos).
2 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $384,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two drivers were transported to Mission Hospital in Asheville after they were injured in a head-on collision on the U.S. 221 bypass early Thur…
- Updated
RALEIGH — North Carolina is now one of 29 states where the COVID-19 omicron variant has been detected, according to the latest numbers the U.S…
- Updated
Some heroes don’t wear capes, they sport facial hair instead.
- Updated
On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners gave their approval to the county’s Parks and Recreation Department merging with the loc…
- Updated
RESTON, Virginia — SHAPE America – Society of Health and Physical Educators this week announced its 2022 District Teacher of the Year award re…
- Updated
McDowell County is seeking community input in its process of creating a new land use plan — a document that acts as a road map to guide the co…
- Updated
Located inside the Larry D. Miller Business Complex, Invitation Therapy is available to help your child learn to speak better and improve a yo…
- Updated
A local ministry that helps young children and families is needs help finding a larger space.
- Updated
The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that 74 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since Mon…
Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force offer an update on COVID-19 in North Carolina.