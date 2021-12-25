Quality built 2BR w/additional office/flex room w/6 acres (to be surveyed out of larger parcel). Only 15 minutes to conveniences & I-40. 2-year old custom built Schumacher home in extremely private wooded setting! This fine home is like new and comes w/the original transferable 10-year Schumacher Homes warranty. Home features a very comfortable open floor plan w/9' ceilings. Upgraded kitchen features quartz counters, birch cabinets, Frigidaire Gallery appliances, 5-burner gas range, and island w/breakfast bar. Kitchen opens into dining area & Great Room w/gas-log fireplace. Recessed lighting. Primary BR w/door to covered porch area that is rated for a hot tub. Den/office. Expanded laundry room. Extra wide 4' hallway. Back deck. Detached 2-car garage. Efficient gas pack HVAC. This a wonderful home that deserves your consideration. There is access to a private picnic area on and w/access to Cove Creek (see photos). Call for details & additional documentation.
2 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $384,900
