Hearthstone Ridge – First time on the market – corner lot – 4.75 Acres – Fenced yard. This Immaculate ranch style log cabin features 2 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1585 sq ft of living space. Open Floor plan, lots of light, vaulted ceiling, handicap ramp, zoned heating and air, a car port and ample driveway parking. RV – no problem. Horse trailer- no problem. The kitchen comes equipped with a gas range, deep sink, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. There’s a kitchen island and an adjacent oversized PANTRY. This pet friendly home also boasts a doggie door and a kitty door for your furry friends. During the summer, entertain in style on the deck, relax on the porch, take a stroll, or bike ride in the community. This home also comes with a storage building, a fenced in yard, and easy access to the walking trail. Located on a LEVEL corner lot, in the highly coveted RS CENTRAL School District. It won’t last long. Call your agent today to schedule an appointment to come see it. Don’t have an agent, call us. We’ll schedule an appointment for you to come and see it. Questions? We have answers. Conveniently located between Charlotte and Asheville, this 4.75-acre location affords easy access to I40, I85 and I26 which is perfect for travelers, and especially nice for RV owners. Located in rural Rutherford County the cabin seems far from everything but is only 16 miles to Walmart! Mature landscaping complements beautiful hardscaping creating lovely outdoor living areas with that rarest of mountain home commodities, ample parking and a let me say it again - LEVEL lot.
2 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $350,000
