2 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $345,000

Are you looking for a cozy log cabin sitting on nearly two acres surrounded by woods? There's just one level to this 2 bed, 2 bath cabin sitting on a sloped lot in a gated community. Offering easy access with a circular driveway, this genuine log cabin was built in 2016. Located in Phase Three of the quiet Hearthstone Ridge community just north of Rutherfordton, NC, the property is adorned with hardwoods and sits adjacent to 160 acres of private land behind it. The structure incorporates a 'crawl-space' foundation that most folks can stand up in, offering ample, dry storage (someone may want to expand it into even more functional space)! The cabin was built with 6"x8" eastern white pine logs, featuring a double tongue & groove where they stack on top of each other, keeping out the elements. While a covered front porch runs nearly the length of the cabin, a similar porch in the back has been screened-in, except an area off the kitchen kept open for your grill. Although sloped, the land is gentle enough to easily walk on, explore and enjoy. As you walk inside, a great room welcomes you, with its living, kitchen and dining areas all open to each other. The two bedrooms are on opposite sides of the home, with the primary bedroom having French door access to the screened porch. The sellers are offering the house furnished, including all appliances. (They'll remove linens, dishware and personal items before closing.) Located in the foothills, you'll find easy, practical living - this cabin is only about a twelve minute drive into town. Hearthstone Ridge is quiet - just five and a half miles north of the county seat of Rutherfordton, with low dues of only $435/yr. So much convenience, ease of access, clean air and water... It's all waiting for you!