2 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $320,000

Looking for a log home in the western hills of North Carolina? Sitting on nearly two gently-sloped acres with mountain views (best in winter), this charming two bed/two bath home features a vaulted ceiling great room complete with fireplace, a screened back porch, a dedicated laundry room. This genuine log cabin is built from 6"x8" D-style white pine logs featuring a double tongue & groove where they stack together to keep out the elements. It's been recently re-stained with a top-quality Sikkens product, providing a soft sheen that let's you know the home has been well-maintained. The land has a gentle grade, and the longish driveway sets the cabin well off the paved road. The detached carport (which could be converted into a garage by simply adding a door) is not only convenient, but positioned so you'll have plenty of room to turn your vehicles around. An outbuilding for additional storage is tucked out-of-sight behind. As you walk around the cabin, you'll notice the rustic, tiered retaining wall of old railroad timbers creating an area perfect for gardening, and the fenced area is great for your pups. This residential lot is on the edge of the community, adjacent to both a 400 acre farm and an 80 acre property that's been land-locked for generations, both offering privacy, with the latter an expanse of nothing but trees and deer as your back yard neighbors. Looking over the rolling hills of the farm area offer additional mountain views. Inside, you'll find hardwood flooring of solid oak throughout most of the home, with ceramic tile in the two baths. A gas fireplace in the living area is waiting to add warmth and ambiance to chilly evenings in the four season climate. Open to the living area is a well-appointed kitchen with plenty of counter space, covered in durable laminate. The back door, alongside the kitchen, leads into the large, screened back porch, though a convenient area is left unscreened - perfect for your grill. The great room, with its vaulted ceiling, is in the center of this beautiful cabin. On the left side you'll find the large primary bedroom, featuring a huge walk-in closet and en suite, plus access to the screened porch through double french doors. On the other side is the second bedroom with the adjacent hall bath, and also the laundry room. Some of the furniture conveys with this charmer. The home is lightly used as a second home and features a central air/heat pump system, part of which is located below in the dry, crawl-space foundation, though with this climate, you may well have the windows open half the year! Water is supplied from a deep, private well offering excellent quality water. Waste is handled by a septic system. Being located in the foothills offers easy, practical living - this cabin is only a ten-minute drive into town. Hearthstone Ridge is quiet - just five and a half miles north of the county seat of Rutherfordton - and with low dues of only $396/yr, the gated community offers security and peace of mind. There's so much convenience, ease of access, beautiful mountain views, clean air and water... It's all waiting for you!