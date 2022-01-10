2 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $320,000

317 Chocolate Drop Circle is a 1,450 sf log cabin offering a deep sense of privacy. This log home in the western hills of North Carolina is sitting on 1.55 acres, totally surrounded by trees and large vegetation...it's incredibly private. Built by the owner himself (he used to go around the country building churches), the cabin is well constructed and sitting on near-level land. The exterior photos simply don't do justice to this 2 bed / 1.5 bath log cabin - being surrounded by vegetation makes it difficult to photograph. The land it sits on gently rises above the paved road, a hill-top of sorts, with plenty of near-level land to take advantage of. There's fencing, a small decorative pond (maybe suitable for Koi?), garden paths, a fire pit, and a lovely mixture of plantings on this corner lot. The detached carport is convenient to the back entrance which features a screened porch decorated with baskets, while a deck (complete with 'sunsetter' awning) wraps around to the covered front porch. On the back of the cabin, the access door to the crawl space opens to a concrete floor underneath - great storage potential! Just inside the back entrance is a mud room / utility room for the furnace, washer & dryer and water heater. You'll find hardwood flooring of solid bamboo in a diagonal pattern throughout most of the home. A wood stove in the living area is waiting to add extra warmth and ambiance to chilly evenings in our four season climate. Open to the living area is a well-appointed kitchen with a charming farm sink and plenty of counter space, covered in granite. All the appliances convey (as do the antique pieces on the screened porch.) The great room, with its vaulted ceiling, also features a small loft, accessed by a circular staircase. The loft is too small for an additional bedroom, but the kids/grandchildren will love it (or maybe it's more storage?). The two bedrooms share a bathroom in the center (featuring a Safe Step tub/shower combo), with an additional powder room off the great room. A few pieces of furniture convey with this home. What is shown in the photos are the pieces to be sold with the house. The cabin features a central air & propane furnace system, though with this climate, you may well have the windows open half the year! Water is supplied from a deep, private well offering excellent quality water. Waste is handled by a septic system.