2 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $310,000

Ever dreamed of a private mountain getaway cabin in the Forest, you have found the place. Privacy, views, seclusion, within the safety of a gated community. Nearby or similar high quality homes on spacious lots. This cabin is totally private. You are close to Forest City, Rutherfordton, and Black Mountain, Asheville. Convenience of GSP and AVL Airports. Views from the cabin are beyond compare, long range for miles! The Cabin is high quality construction with many built in features and custom workmanship throughout. surrounding property is gentle in topography and could be taken back from forest if desired. Views could be improved even further. The basement is ready to be finished to greatly increase square footage or use as is as storage, workshop, or hobby area. Open floor plan with loft looks down on living room, fireplace, and well equipped kitchen. Beautiful pine floors throughout, exposed beams, and large back porch to enjoy views and wildlife.