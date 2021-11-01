2 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $299,900

163 Moonlight Pass is a beautiful 1,200 sf cabin on over three acres with a stream! This genuine log cabin in the hills of western North Carolina is sitting on 3.02 acres of gently sloping land. A two bed/two bath home measuring 1,200 sq. ft., it features a vaulted ceiling living area with a beautiful stacked stone fireplace and a massive covered deck. Built from 6"x8" D-style white pine logs featuring a double tongue & groove where they stack together to keep out the elements, it features a huge loft where you'll find the second bedroom, second full bath and enough extra space left over for a pool table, an office, or just space to hang out. Built in 2012, the home has been used as a second home, showing little wear and tear. In fact, several improvements have taken place during the seller's ownership. A roof was added (built by the original builder) over the southwest facing deck, offering protection from the afternoon summer sun. The crawl space foundation has been encapsulated (!). The upstairs loft, previously incomplete, was outfitted with the second full bath and the gorgeous pine flooring has been finished. This cabin is being offered fully furnished. From kitchen items, to the large, new washer & dryer, to the recliner, sofa and flat-screen tv, to the storage shed containing garden tools. You can just move in! There has been an annual contract for insect control, the HVAC has been continuously serviced twice each year, water filters were just replaced to catch the sediment from the excellent quality water that comes from the deep, private well. This cabin features a stacked stone fireplace that reaches from floor to the vaulted ceiling. Stairs to the loft are left of the front door. Easy-care Pergo flooring is installed throughout the first level, pine on the second level, except where ceramic tile is used in the two baths. Easily a ready-to-enjoy cabin in the hills of North Carolina (or whatever fits your ideas), an easy walk through the moderately wooded land to the lowest part of the property will offer you access to the small stream of year-round flowing water, with the stream bed sitting on, as one person put it, clay suitable for pottery. Being located in the foothills offers easy, practical living - this one's just a ten-minute drive into town. Hearthstone Ridge is quiet - just five and a half miles north of the county seat of Rutherfordton - and with low dues of only $436/yr, the gated community offers security and peace of mind. There's so much convenience, ease of access, clean air and water... It's all waiting for you!