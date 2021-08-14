2 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $299,900

Are you looking for a cozy, brand-new home, sitting on a couple of acres with water frontage? Water that you can see from the kitchen window or back porch? Check out this one! There's just one level to this 2 bed, 2 bath home sitting on a gorgeous, mostly level lot in a gated community. Enjoy the long driveway to a cabin set well off the road. Just behind the charming new home, the land starts to slope gently down to the large creek, and the trees change from pines to hardwoods. You'll be able to enjoy the view of the water from the screened-in back porch or even the kitchen window or primary bedroom. Not only that, but on the other side of the water is a farm, so instead of other houses, you'll occasionally see animals grazing, too! The exterior is clad in factory-finished Hardie Board, which will be maintenance free for many years to come, and the way the house is setting on the land it's like being surrounded by a park! You'll enjoy the covered porches on both the front and back, and there's an abundance of level land for however you want to use it. Access to Cathey's Creek is just a short walk down a gentle grade, where the property line is the center of the creek for over 180 feet. Inside, a great room welcomes you, where the kitchen is open to the dining and living areas, and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace is waiting to add ambiance to chilly evenings in this four season climate. Down a short hallway are the two bedrooms, both well-sized, both with ample closet space. The primary bedroom (with the view of the creek) features an en suite with a large shower. The second bath includes a full bathtub. Located in the foothills you'll find easy, practical living - this new home is only a ten minute drive into town. Hearthstone Ridge is quiet - just five and a half miles north of the county seat of Rutherfordton, and with low dues of only $396/yr. There's so much convenience, ease of access, clean air and water...