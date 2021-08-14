Are you looking for a cozy, brand-new home, sitting on a couple of acres with water frontage? Water that you can see from the kitchen window or back porch? Check out this one! There's just one level to this 2 bed, 2 bath home sitting on a gorgeous, mostly level lot in a gated community. Enjoy the long driveway to a cabin set well off the road. Just behind the charming new home, the land starts to slope gently down to the large creek, and the trees change from pines to hardwoods. You'll be able to enjoy the view of the water from the screened-in back porch or even the kitchen window or primary bedroom. Not only that, but on the other side of the water is a farm, so instead of other houses, you'll occasionally see animals grazing, too! The exterior is clad in factory-finished Hardie Board, which will be maintenance free for many years to come, and the way the house is setting on the land it's like being surrounded by a park! You'll enjoy the covered porches on both the front and back, and there's an abundance of level land for however you want to use it. Access to Cathey's Creek is just a short walk down a gentle grade, where the property line is the center of the creek for over 180 feet. Inside, a great room welcomes you, where the kitchen is open to the dining and living areas, and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace is waiting to add ambiance to chilly evenings in this four season climate. Down a short hallway are the two bedrooms, both well-sized, both with ample closet space. The primary bedroom (with the view of the creek) features an en suite with a large shower. The second bath includes a full bathtub. Located in the foothills you'll find easy, practical living - this new home is only a ten minute drive into town. Hearthstone Ridge is quiet - just five and a half miles north of the county seat of Rutherfordton, and with low dues of only $396/yr. There's so much convenience, ease of access, clean air and water...
2 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A wreck on Old Fort Mountain on Wednesday resulted in both the east- and west-bound lanes of Interstate 40 being temporarily shut down and the…
- Updated
A 70-year-old woman was found entombed in concrete at her home in the North Carolina mountain town of Linville Falls, authorities said Saturday. The woman’s 53-year-old live-in caretaker is a person of interest in the death, they said. Police said Lynn Gay Keene died of “unnatural causes,” but provided no further details. She was found entombed in concrete in the basement of her home, ...
UPDATE: ASPCA truck carrying animals crashes on Old Fort Mountain. Some animals escaped into the woods
- Updated
*This story was edited to clarify the vehicle was a box truck instead of a van.
- Updated
Some people put their foot in their mouth when they talk, but a Cleveland County man landed himself back in jail when he stuck his foot in sight of a police officer.
- Updated
A deputy looking into a report of shots fired found no gunman, but he did find marijuana plants, authorities said Tuesday.
McDowell man grateful for an arrest in his dog’s death. She was hit by a driver who authorities say was impaired.
- Updated
A McDowell County man is very grateful to local law enforcement and the District Attorney’s office for their pursuit of justice regarding the …
- Updated
Employees of McDowell County government will get a $500 incentive for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Updated
UPDATE 12:30 p.m.: Two lanes on the eastbound side and one lane on the westbound side of Old Fort Mountain have reopened.
Missing pets: Search continues for animals that fled from wreck on Old Fort Mountain in McDowell County
- Updated
As of Thursday morning, animal rescue groups, local authorities, the owners and other volunteers are searching the area around Old Fort Mounta…
- Updated
Get rid of your bird feeders, advise wildlife experts, who say that's one way to keep birds safe from a new disease.