Wonderful cabin home on beautiful New Forest Mountain. Elevation of home is 1,780', so mountain living without the steepness. Private wooded setting. Very livable home that is being sold furnished w/majority of belongings - just bring your clothes & toothbrush! Roof & HVAC new in 2016 (still under warranty). Features include covered porch wraps around to large deck w/great Southern exposure & long range views, hardwood floors throughout main level, Great Room w/cathedral ceiling, corner gas-log FP & sliding glass doors to deck, kitchen w/breakfast bar, 1st floor BR & bathroom, 1st floor laundry room, and large Primary BR w/sitting area & custom bathroom suite upstairs (current owned added bathroom suite). New blinds throughout main level. Great home, community & views! New Forest Mountain is a gated community w/well maintained roads. Call for details.
2 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $274,900
