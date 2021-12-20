2 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $274,900

Wonderful cabin home on beautiful New Forest Mountain. Elevation of home is 1,780', so mountain living without the steepness. Private wooded setting. Very livable home that is being sold furnished w/majority of belongings - just bring your clothes & toothbrush! Roof & HVAC new in 2016 (still under warranty). Features include covered porch wraps around to large deck w/great Southern exposure & long range views, hardwood floors throughout main level, Great Room w/cathedral ceiling, corner gas-log FP & sliding glass doors to deck, kitchen w/breakfast bar, 1st floor BR & bathroom, 1st floor laundry room, and large Primary BR w/sitting area & custom bathroom suite upstairs (current owned added bathroom suite). New blinds throughout main level. Great home, community & views! New Forest Mountain is a gated community w/well maintained roads. Call for details.