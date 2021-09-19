**Motivated Seller!** Wonderful one-story home on beautiful New Forest Mountain. Gated community w/well maintained roads. Elevation of home is 1,840', so mountain living without the steepness. Very private wooded setting w/abundant Mountain Laurel & small spring. Home is well maintained & being sold furnished. Wood exterior has been recently stained. Roof & HVAC new in 2016 (still under warranty). Hardwood & tile floors throughout. Kitchen w/gas range, center island & breakfast area. Huge 30x29 Great Room w/cathedral ceilings, 2-story stone fireplace & sliding glass doors to deck. Large MBR w/master bathroom that features jetted tub & walk-in shower. 2nd bathroom features a claw foot tub. Basement area is accessible from the outside is heated & cooled. Finished storage room & unfinished area that could be used as workshop., separate room w/toilet & wash tub. Encapsulated crawl space. 24x11 outbuilding w/roll up door. Private gravel driveway w/dual entrances. Trees need to be cut to open view.
2 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $269,900
