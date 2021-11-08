2 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $235,000

Private, serene location not far from Rutherfordton w/bold frontage on Cathy's Creek. With a very gentle lay to this unrestricted property, the parcel offers a ton of potential for a small homestead, hobby farm, or residence w/ample space for gardening, livestock, or pets. Existing dwelling does have new vinyl siding and is framed up as a 2 bedroom 2 bath home w/open upper level. No rough-in plumbing or electrical, so layout can be flexible. Homesite is outside of the flood plain area and flood insurance not required. Original building & health department permits have expired, but it was previously approved for a 3 bedroom septic.