 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $235,000

2 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $235,000

2 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $235,000

Private, serene location not far from Rutherfordton w/bold frontage on Cathy's Creek. With a very gentle lay to this unrestricted property, the parcel offers a ton of potential for a small homestead, hobby farm, or residence w/ample space for gardening, livestock, or pets. Existing dwelling does have new vinyl siding and is framed up as a 2 bedroom 2 bath home w/open upper level. No rough-in plumbing or electrical, so layout can be flexible. Homesite is outside of the flood plain area and flood insurance not required. Original building & health department permits have expired, but it was previously approved for a 3 bedroom septic.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McDowell Pets of the Week
Local News

McDowell Pets of the Week

Mercy Fund Animal Rescue of Marion has many precious pets for families or individuals to adopt. The mission is to save the lives of stray and …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics