Are you looking to have your own Farm?? Bring your animals?Are you looking for an investment like and AirBNB and more acerage to add more? The possibilities are endless. This solid 2 bedroom 1 large full bath that is in the beautiful country area of Union Mills NC. The drive out is beautiful! This home has full basement that is also heated and cooled. Appliances are 1 year old and will remain. The LG digital W/D combo are 3 years old and will also remain. As a bonus the 3 yr old Cub Cadet riding lawnmower pictured will also remain, WOW!! are you ready to go see yet? There is more, 6.06 acres of gorgeous land bordering Cobb Branch that has been told to be dredged for gold! And lastly another opportunity on this property currently a family member has a newer singlewide on the property but is moving it to their own lot, it is in the picutres but it will not remain there, that leaves a ready home lot with well and septic in place!! Lots of oppotunities in this peaceful, country setting!!
2 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $219,900
