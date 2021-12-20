321 Hearthstone Drive, in Phase 1 of beautiful Hearthstone Ridge, offers a two-level log cabin with a nice porch wrapping around to a deck. No plumbing, electric or heat has been brought to the property, and it will need a well and septic system installed. Enjoy a quiet evening looking out into the pines and hardwoods, watching the deer come and go. There's 2.00 acres of private terrain with plenty of trees. Near the east edge of the property is a small stream and the two acres borders a 160 acre tract of private land. Hearthstone Ridge is just north of Rutherfordton. Walmart, Tractor Supply, Lowes, etc. Lake Lure Land offers exceptional values on land for sale in western North Carolina, located on the eastern slopes of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
2 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $110,000
