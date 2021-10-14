Charming and private mountain home getaway! Located in the beautiful mountains of Mitchell County, this home would make a great second home or primary residence. Inside you will find 2 bedrooms with 2 baths, a spacious living room, kitchen that flows openly into the dining area, and a large bonus room. This home is a 1983 Single wide that has a built on 14'x 25' addition. The home needs a little TLC but would make a very nice low maintenance getaway. Outside you will find a covered front and back porch, 3 outbuildings, and a one car carport sitting on a paved driveway. Around back there is access to the 14'x25' addition that would make great storage and it also houses a very large wood stove that vents into the floor above for back up heat. All of this is on 1.04 +/- acres and is near a creek at the bottom. Don't miss out on this affordable getaway! This will most likely need to be a cash sale. There is no title for the singlewide and the water comes from a spring box. Sold as is.
2 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $99,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The following is from the Marion Police Department:
McDowell High crowned its homecoming queen and king Friday at halftime of the Titans' 36-7 win over Enka. Jade Hardin is the 2021 queen and Si…
- Updated
Early Thursday morning, a round of strong storms caused life-threatening flash flooding in McDowell County. Swift water rescue teams, fire pe…
- Updated
McDowell County Parks and Recreation reported more vandalism to their parks totaling thousands of dollars in damage.
- Updated
Catawba Brewing patrons soon will see some more beer offerings in their taprooms.
- Updated
Effective Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, the Fifth Third Bank branch in downtown Marion will close for good and customers will have to go elsewhere to …
As flooding and landslides continued into Thursday afternoon, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners declared a state of emergency for the…
Michael and Philista Gossett of Marion announce the wedding of their daughter, Zoey Kristina Gossett of Marion to Gregory James Laughridge, of…
- Updated
McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for the suspects who stole a White 2004 GMC Sierra flatbed truck from Ray Roland’s …
- Updated
By Friday afternoon, McDowell County emergency officials and local government leaders were busy assessing the damage from the heavy rains and …