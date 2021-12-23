2 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $99,500
Clean and tidy, very well furnished and organized. Very nice kitchen. perfect for Two people.
Related to this story
Most Popular
McDowell authorities are looking for a suspect who forced her way into a home and began cursing at a person inside, according to a news release.
- Updated
Two drivers were transported to Mission Hospital in Asheville after they were injured in a head-on collision on the U.S. 221 bypass early Thur…
A McDowell woman has been indicted on several offenses stemming from an August break-in, according to court records.
- Updated
A western North Carolina fiber optic company plans to expand to McDowell County and create new jobs.
- Updated
The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that 74 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since Mon…
- Updated
A local ministry that helps young children and families is needs help finding a larger space.
- Updated
RESTON, Virginia — SHAPE America – Society of Health and Physical Educators this week announced its 2022 District Teacher of the Year award re…
- Updated
McDowell County is seeking community input in its process of creating a new land use plan — a document that acts as a road map to guide the co…
- Updated
The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 45 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday.
- Updated
More than 2.8 million people have signed a petition to lessen the sentence for a 26-year-old truck driver sentenced to more than a century in prison.