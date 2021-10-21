Charming and private mountain home getaway! Located in the beautiful mountains of Mitchell County, this home would make a great second home or primary residence. Inside you will find 2 bedrooms with 2 baths, a spacious living room, kitchen that flows openly into the dining area, and a large bonus room. This home is a 1983 Single wide that has a built on 14'x 25' addition. The home needs a little TLC but would make a very nice low maintenance getaway. Outside you will find a covered front and back porch, 3 outbuildings, and a one car carport sitting on a paved driveway. Around back there is access to the 14'x25' addition that would make great storage and it also houses a very large wood stove that vents into the floor above for back up heat. All of this is on 1.04 +/- acres and is near a creek at the bottom. Don't miss out on this affordable getaway! This will most likely need to be a cash sale. There is no title for the singlewide and the water comes from a spring box. Sold as is.
2 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $95,000
